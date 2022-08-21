Earlier this week, Radar learned the television personality's senate bid was seeing such a downward trend he was forced to put $13 million of his own fortune into campaign, loaning it around 70% of the original $19 million raised, according to Federal Election Commission data.

“In all of the metrics that I look at with how healthy you are based on your fundraising, he’s not doing great,” Republican political strategist Sam Chen said of Oz's failing run.

However, Oz reportedly has plans on moving forward with his rocky career, regardless of a win or loss.

"Like any good doctor, he is already looking for alternatives to keep his career alive if he doesn’t win. Fortunately for him, his appearances on Fox News and Newsmax have impressed the bosses," a friend close to Oz said. "There is no doubt that he is a very gifted communicator on TV. Which is why there has already been talk about him becoming a primetime opinion host."