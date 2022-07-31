'What The Hell Is Going On?' Donald Trump Rages Against Pal Dr. Oz, Claims He's 'Running Terrible Campaign' To Become Senator

Is Dr. Oz tanking his bid to become the next senator from Pennsylvania? That’s the question swirling around Republican inner circles after it emerged the former television quack-turned-wannabe politician has been vacationing in Ireland and Palm Beach — all while his poll numbers dive!

“Has he lost interest? He seemingly wanted to be the next kingmaker of the GOP and now he is an absentee candidate,” one top GOP powerbroker questioned to Radar. “What the hell is going on?”