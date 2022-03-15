Dr. Oz In Talks to Return To TV

Dr. Oz is already in talks to return to TV if he doesn’t get elected to the US Senate.

“He is only 61-years-old and isn’t ready to retire if he doesn’t go to Washington DC,” sources tell Radar. “No one wants to admit defeat, but he isn’t a stupid man. He knows his campaign is on life support. Like any good doctor, he is already looking for alternatives to keep his career alive if he doesn’t win. Fortunately for him, his appearances on Fox News and Newsmax have impressed the bosses. There is no doubt that he is a very gifted communicator on TV. Which is why there has already been talk about him becoming a primetime opinion host.”