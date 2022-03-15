'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Arrested On Charges Of Domestic Violence
Bear Brown, one of the stars of Discovery Channel’s hit show Alaskan Bush People, was reportedly arrested recently on charges of domestic violence.
According to TMZ, 34-year-old Bear – whose real name is Solomon Isiah Freedom Brown – was arrested on Friday and booked into Washington’s Okanogan County Jail after being charged for 4th-degree domestic violence. He was reportedly released from the Okanogan County Jail without bail on Monday after being kept the entire weekend behind bars.
Prior to the domestic violence incident, Bear has reportedly had an on-again-off-again relationship with his now-wife Raiven Adams.
The two initially became engaged in August 2019 before they "made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple” just two weeks after their engagement. But one day after that, it was revealed Adams was pregnant, leading the couple to give their relationship another try.
“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us we found out we had a little surprise coming our way,” Adams wrote at the time. “After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do we talked about things, and ultimately decided being co-parents was best for us as well as our baby.”
“We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events,” she continued. “We are excited to co-parents as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be.”
Despite splitting up one more time, the couple reunited once again and had their son, River, before ultimately getting married this past January.
“Congratulations to Bear and Raiven! The #AlaskanBushPeople couple and parents to 1-year-old River tied the knot yesterday in an intimate ceremony,” an announcement on the show’s official Instagram page said on January 17.
Although Bear was arrested Friday, the exact details of the domestic violence incident are not yet known, nor what may have led to the incident in the first place.
As Radar reported, this isn’t the first time Bear has been accused of domestic violence against his wife.
In February 2020, after the couple were engaged and knew they were expecting a child, Adams filed for a domestic violence protective order against her then-fiancé for another incident in which he allegedly put his hands on her.
Adams was ultimately granted a temporary restraining order, and although Bear was ordered to stay away from his pregnant girlfriend at the time, the order was eventually lifted and everything was thought to be okay between the two until this latest incident that took place on Friday.