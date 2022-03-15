'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Arrested On Charges Of Domestic Violence

Bear Brown, one of the stars of Discovery Channel’s hit show Alaskan Bush People, was reportedly arrested recently on charges of domestic violence.

According to TMZ, 34-year-old Bear – whose real name is Solomon Isiah Freedom Brown – was arrested on Friday and booked into Washington’s Okanogan County Jail after being charged for 4th-degree domestic violence. He was reportedly released from the Okanogan County Jail without bail on Monday after being kept the entire weekend behind bars.