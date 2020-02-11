Alaskan Threat! Bear Brown’s Pregnant Girlfriend Files For Restraining Order Against Reality Star The couple’s relationship has been rocky from the start.

Trouble in paradise?

Alaskan Bush star Solomon “Bear” Brown has been ordered to stay away from his pregnant girlfriend.

According to The Sun, on Monday, February 10, Raiven Adams filed papers for a domestic violence protective order against the reality star.

A temporary restraining order was granted but she must appear in court in two weeks if she desires to make the order permanent.

Solomon and Raiven’s on and off romance has been quite an emotional rollercoaster.

In August 2019, the couple announced they’d be getting married, but the engagement was called off after just two weeks.

One month after their split, Raiven dropped the bombshell news she and Bear were expecting!

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us we found out we had a little surprise coming our way,” she wrote. “After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do we talked about things, and ultimately decided being co-parents was best for us as well as our baby.”

“We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events,” Raiven continued. “We are excited to co-parents as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be.”

Later that month, the couple reneged and decided to take another stab at their relationship.

“Hey everybody out there, I wanted to let you all know that Raven and I decided to give it another shot,” Bear said on his Instagram on Monday, September 30, 2019. “After having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try.”

Although Bear has seemed to pose a threat to his relationship with Raiven, he has already proved to be protective of his baby-to-be.

When people made fun of the sonogram picture he posted on his Instagram page, he slammed them for their negativity.

“Hey everybody something’s been bugging me! It’s sad that in this modern day and age there is so much hate!,” he wrote. “I’ve heard that some page is making fun of my kids sonogram picture! I’m surprised that Facebook and people would allow such a heinous act to go on!”

“Anyone who would make fun of an unborn baby borderlines evil!How is that allowed?” he continued. “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing! Make fun of me all you want! But leave innocent babies out of it!!!!!!”