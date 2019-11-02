'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Slams Haters Of His Baby's Sonogram He and girlfriend Raiven are expecting baby after splitting up and then reconciling!

Poking the Bear!

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has slammed social media followers who made fun of his Instagram photo showing off his baby-to-be’s sonogram.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Bear and galpal Raiven Adams are expecting a baby after briefly splitting up but then announcing in September that they were giving their relationship another try.

He’s looking forward to becoming a dad, and was disgusted when hit by Internet trolls on Friday, November 1.

He wrote, “Hey everybody something’s been bugging me! It’s sad that in this modern day and age there is so much hate! I’ve heard that some page is making fun of my kids sonogram picture! I’m surprised that Facebook and people would allow such a heinous act to go on! Anyone who would make fun of an unborn baby borderlines evil! How is that allowed? The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing! Make fun of me all you want! But leave innocent babies out of it!!!!!!”

Not long ago, Raiven announced their pregnancy shocker on her Instagram.

Later, she wrote online about going to the doctor, “We are officially 15 weeks and two days! Our baby is already stubborn😂crossed legs, and the umbilical cord made it impossible for us to find out if it’s a boy or girl. But the heart beat was 168. This little one looked like he or she, was sucking her thumb and waving at us.”

In posting the sonogram shot, Bear wrote, “Hey everybody! Check it out! So amazing so awesome! Raiven’s and my baby, is at 15 weeks! I can’t wait to hold this little one in my arms!”

The happy news came amid controversy. Bear and Raiven recently ended their short-lived engagement, and they then revealed, “Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us! We found out we had a little surprise coming our way.”

But in a recent statement, Bear said they’ve reconciled.

“Hey everybody out there, I wanted to let you all know that Raven and I decided to give it another shot,” Brown said on his Instagram on September 30. “After having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try.”

“Thank you everybody out there,” he added. “Stay awesome and God bless.”

After the short breakup, Raiven had defended her relationship with the reality TV star, especially since she considers herself a lesbian.

“When me and bear first talked, he knew and announced I was 100% gay,” Raiven revealed, explaining that Bear, “Asked me to come hang out as a friend and I did. He had a great personality! And we attempted to date because we wanted to see where it would go.”

Now Bear and Raiven appear to be committed to raising their baby together.

Bear has previously told fans, “It’s a really good feeling to know that I’m partly responsible for bringing a little one into this world!”

However, now he’s upset about getting online hate.

Alaskan Bush People fans, however, are supporting Bear.

One follower wrote about the haters, “Don’t engage with them, they are trying to get you to react. Ignore them!!”

But Bear responded, “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to nothing.”

Another person commented, “Don’t worry about them brother! Just keep moving forward!”

Bear has been reading We’re Pregnant! The First-Time Dad’s Pregnancy Handbook to prepare for the coming arrival.