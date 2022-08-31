Your tip
Dr. Oz Faces Backlash After Calling Homeless In Philly 'Zombies With Needles Sticking Out Of Their Necks'

dr oz philadelphia homeless zombies backlash
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 31 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Dr. Oz is catching flak after comparing unhoused people in Philadelphia to "zombies with needles sticking out of their necks," with one person pointing out that he doesn't sound compassionate to addicts for being a medical professional, Radar has learned.

The television host-turned-Republican politician is hoping to score a seat on the U.S. Senate against Democrat John Fetterman, but his one-time talk show fans believe he's been putting his foot in his mouth with the outrageous claims he's made on the campaign trail.

While speaking to a crowd in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Dr. Oz didn't hold back about the homeless population in the nearby state.

What Dr. Oz Is Hiding From The Campaign Trail: Wannabe Senator Trapped In Bitter Court War With His Own Sister Over Millions

dr oz philadelphia homeless zombies backlash
Source: Mega
"Go down to downtown Philadelphia. I see a little bit in Pittsburgh now too, but more in Philadelphia. There are whole blocks, like multiple blocks and areas. You can't go. There are addicts walking like zombies into the street with needles sticking out of their necks," he told the audience.

Twitter didn't like that, immediately slamming the doctor for his seemingly heartless words about those struggling with addiction.

"Not a doctor I'd want as my own. Compassion?" one user replied. "What a way for a doctor to talk about people suffering from addiction," added another. "Is this guy really a doctor?!?" questioned a third.

Others simply called Dr. Oz a "pos." They also started the hashtag, "RejectOz."

dr oz philadelphia homeless zombies backlash
Source: Mega

This isn't the first time the ex-TV star's words on the campaign trail have come to bite him in the backside. He copped tons of backlash over his insensitive response after his opponent had a health emergency.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May. Dr. Oz's team recently touched on the Democrat's health scare and lacked any empathy, claiming Fetterman had a stroke because of his diet.

"If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly," Dr. Oz's communications adviser Rachel Tripp said this month.

Voters weren't the only ones shocked over the statement.

dr oz philadelphia homeless zombies backlash
Source: Mega

Fetterman later responded on Twitter, saying "I had a stroke. I survived it. I'm truly so grateful to still be here today. I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges."

Dr. Oz is slowly losing support from one-time backers, including Donald Trump, with sources saying the ex-president is "fuming" he endorsed his TV pal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider close to the businessman also claimed that “Donald Trump thinks Oz is running a terrible campaign!” and "he's going to f----- lose."

RadarOnline Logo

