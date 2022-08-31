FBI Calls For Director Christopher Wray To Step Down After Agent 'Shielding' Hunter Biden From Federal Probe Resigns

According to Kurt Siuzdak, a lawyer and former FBI agent now representing whistleblowers within the bureau, numerous colleagues believe Director Wray has lost control of the agency and cannot continue in his current position.

“I'm hearing from FBI personnel that they feel like the director has lost control of the bureau,” Siuzdak told the Washington Times on Tuesday.

Siuzdak added, “They're saying, 'How does this guy survive? He's leaving. He's got to leave. All Wray does is go in and say we need more training and we're doing stuff about it, or we will not tolerate it.’”