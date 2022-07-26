'Credible' Whistleblowers Reveal FBI Involved In 'Scheme' To Bury Hunter Biden Evidence, Top Lawmaker Tells AG — Read The Letter

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed this week that numerous Dept. of Justice whistleblowers approached him about an alleged “scheme” within the FBI to bury negative information about Hunter Biden, according to a letter obtained by Radar.

In a shocking development that comes as the federal investigation into President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son’s taxes and finances is set to come to a close, RadarOnline.com obtained a letter from Sen. Grassley to DOJ AG Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray which suggested the FBI downplayed negative information about Hunter leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

