Hunter Biden Failed To Register As Foreign Agent Despite Years Of Overseas Business Dealings

Shortly after it was revealed the probe into Hunter had hit a “critical stage,” Jim Trusty – a lawyer and the former chief of the Dept. of Justice's Organized Crime Section – revealed how Hunter will likely take a “generous” plead deal and admit to minor tax charges and gun violations.

“From the reporting that I have read, it seems more like a generous guilty plea is on the horizon, not some sort of sweeping indictment,” Trusty said last week. “It does not take four years to put together a dinky gun case or many of the cases deemed ‘tax cases.”

“We're not hearing the word 'conspiracy' and we are hearing and seeing an awful lot of drug addiction vignettes, so I think the 'critical phase' could be more about reaching a plea agreement designed to end the entire inquiry rather than seeing a fully investigated 'pay-to-play' scheme,” Trusty added.