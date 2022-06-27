Hunter Biden Met With Four Russian Oligarchs While Joe Biden Was Still Vice President

According to The Post, President Biden’s 52-year-old wild child son met with four Russian oligarchs between 2012 and 2014 in an effort to establish overseas business dealings with the powerful Russian businessmen.

Making the report even more startling is the fact that one of the Russian oligarchs, Telman Ismailov, has since been accused of paying $2 million for the murder of two Russian entrepreneurs over the business dispute.

Hunter’s meeting with Ismailov took place in February 2012, according to documents allegedly found on the first son’s infamous abandoned and “broken” laptop.