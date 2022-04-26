New Financial Records Reveal Joe Biden Had $5.2 Million In Unexplained Income, Paid Hunter's Legal Fees For Chinese Deal

Newly obtained financial records revealed that Joe Biden once had upwards of $5.2 million in unexplained income when he willingly paid his son Hunter’s legal fees for a lucrative overseas business deal with a company tied to the Chinese government, Radar has learned.

That is the bombshell revelation from a recent Daily Mail report that directly connected Joe to Hunter’s business dealings despite the president’s repeated claims that he was never involved and never once discussed his son’s business matters.