'Blask-ish' Creator Kenya Barris' Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support In Divorce
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris’ estranged wife has demanded spousal support as part of their latest attempt to get divorced, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on July 21, Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris officially responded to the television producer’s petition.
Kenya filed for divorce in June claiming the marriage was over due to “irreconcilable differences.” The producer said they were married in 1999 and said the date of separation was September 9, 2020.
The couple share four children: 16-year-old Lola, 14-year-old Beau, 12-year-old Kass and a 6-year-old Bronx. He asked the court to award him joint physical and legal custody.
Kenya admitted he believed his ex should be paid monthly spousal support.
In her response, Rain agreed with Kenya on the fact the marriage was over. She listed the same date of marriage and date of separation.
She asked for joint legal custody of their 4 kids and checked the box for both to share custody. However, she noted she wanted, “primary physical custodial responsibility.”
In regard to spousal support, Rain demanded she be awarded it but wanted Kenya’s right to it terminated.
She noted, “the full nature and extent of [Rain’s] separate property has not yet been determined.” Rain said she will amend her response after figuring it out.
Further, she said, ‘the full nature and extent of community and quasi-community property assets and obligations are not presently known.”
In the filing, Rain asked the court to order Kenya to pay her legal fees in the case.
The divorce is the third attempt for the couple. Rain filed in 2014 but dismissed it a year later. Kenya filed in 2019 but then the couple reconciled.
Kenya’s net worth is estimated to be over $80 million.
In 2018, Kenya signed a three-year deal with Netflix worth an estimated $100 million. Last year, it was revealed the producer exited his deal early with the steamer due to creative differences. He said he felt Netflix had become the new CBS and had lost its edge.
"I think a lot of people thought I got fired or I quit, like 'f--- this,' over some kind of beef with Netflix," Barris said. "I just don't know that my voice is Netflix's voice. The stuff I want to do is a little bit more edgy, a little more highbrow, a little more heady, and I think Netflix wants down the middle."
He added, "Netflix became CBS."
The case is ongoing.