Elon Musk may have played a part in the divorce of his longtime friend and Google co-founder Sergey Brin after the Tesla CEO was allegedly caught having an affair with his wife.

Brin's relationship with his wife, Nicole Shanahan, was rumored to have been strained for some time before the couple divorced due to "irreconcilable differences" in January. They were believed to be separated, but still living together at the time of the alleged affair last Fall.