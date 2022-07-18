Pasty Elon Musk Parties Shirtless On Yacht With Gaggle Of Girls After Secretly Welcoming Twins With Employee

Super seed spreader Elon Musk doesn't have a care in the world, despite having a see-through skin tone. The 51-year-old multibillionaire blinded everyone on the high seas when he removed his shirt to reveal his pasty body while on a yacht with a gaggle of women.

Elon's yacht party comes days after he confirmed he welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, marking 10 children for the entrepreneur.