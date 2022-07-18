Vladimir Putin's Security Council Chief Survives Assassination By Poisoning Attempt
A top advisor for Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assignation attempt, as someone tried to kill him with poison, Radar has learned.
Russian Telegram channel General SVR’ latest dispatch was another bombshell. “Recently, an attempt on the life of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, was made,” the channel claimed citing Kremlin sources, according to The Daily Mail. “It is known that Patrushev felt unwell in the evening after work, almost immediately after he went home. Security quickly worked, immediately calling a team of doctors to him.”
“After rendering assistance, Patrushev was taken home in a stable condition. The results of his analysis confirmed that the toxic substance was a synthetic poison... Patrushev was saved by timely medical care and, probably, by an insufficiently high concentration of the poisonous substance that entered the body through the skin.”
The last time Patrushev was seen publicly was July 5-6, in Russia's eastern territories.
General SVR said Putin was informed of the alleged attack only after his deputy's life was no longer in danger.
Given the tight control of media in Russia and dominance of state channels, there is basically no independent way to corroborate the General SVR claims. The channel previously reported that Patrushev's son Dmitry, 44, the current Secretary of Agriculture, is being groomed to take over Putin's post.
General SVR suggests that this alleged assassination attempt is just “the beginning of a big redistribution in the elites.” This latest dispatch, and previous reports by the channel, suggest that Putin's hold on power since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war has been diminished.
There is always a danger that things in Russia can be falsely staged, but General SVR insisted that its sources and the details provided confirm this is not the case with Patrushev. What's more, they promised to publish further “interesting details” about the assassination attempt in the coming days.