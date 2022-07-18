Vladimir Putin's Security Council Chief Survives Assassination By Poisoning Attempt

Russian Telegram channel General SVR’ latest dispatch was another bombshell. “Recently, an attempt on the life of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, was made,” the channel claimed citing Kremlin sources, according to The Daily Mail. “It is known that Patrushev felt unwell in the evening after work, almost immediately after he went home. Security quickly worked, immediately calling a team of doctors to him.”