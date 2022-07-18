Kodak Black Demands Court Allow His Lawyer To Test Alleged Drugs Seized By Cops During Arrest
Rapper Kodak Black has demanded the court allow his lawyer to inspect the alleged drugs seized from him by Florida cops during his recent arrest, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kodak’s powerhouse attorney Bradford Cohen filed a motion to inspect evidence in the newly filed criminal case.
Over the weekend, the 25-year-old rapper was pulled over for an illegal window tint while driving around Ft. Lauderdale. They claimed to have smelled marijuana which led to them searching the Dodge Durango.
Officers said they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash. Kodak was then arrested on 2 felony charges — possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in Oxycodone.
Kodak pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $75k bond. Following his arrest, Kodak’s lawyer said, “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly."
In his new motion, Kodak said the police report claimed officers found 31 (18 total grams) white tablets with the imprint M523, and on the other side, 10/325.”
Bradford wrote, “It is impossible … to explore a defense on behalf of [Kodak] without being able to inspect, weigh, and independently test the substances.”
Kodak and his team argue allowing them to test the alleged drugs is “essential to ensure his right to a fair hearing, his right to confrontation, his right to prepare a defense on his own behalf, his right to effective assistance to counsel, and due process of law pursuant to the protections afforded to him by the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution and the Florida Constitution.”
The judge in the case has yet to rule on the matter.
The arrest comes a year after Kodak received a pardon from President Donald Trump before he left office. The rapper had been charged with falsifying information on paperwork to buy firearms.