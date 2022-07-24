"I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice," she told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

As Radar previously reported, Moss — who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998 — was called to join the courtroom live via Zoom shortly after Heard testified on an incident where the actor allegedly took a swing at the Aquaman actress' sister.

"He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs," Heard told the courtroom. "In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him, like actually hit him."