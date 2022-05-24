Kate Moss Will Rebuke Amber Heard, Detail How Ex-Lover Johnny Depp 'Tended To Her' After Alleged Stairs Incident

"Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her ... I don't hesitate and wait, I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs," Heard said, prompting Depp's legal team to fist-bump.

The discreet celebration led some viewers to believe it was in Depp's favor for Heard to have mentioned the alleged incident involving Moss because they are trying to squash rumors he has been abusive.

"That's one mistake that [Heard] made, was bringing up Kate Moss, which potentially opened the door to [Depp's team] bringing [Moss] on as an impeachment witness and saying, 'This never happened,''' California entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian told the New York Post, while another source added, "Amber mentioned an ex of Johnny's that clearly she felt was not supportive of him, which couldn't be further from the truth."