Elon Musk Seen For The First Time Since Father's Second Baby Bombshell With 35-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Elon Musk appeared to be brushing off any recent drama while grabbing dinner in Los Angeles this week, marking his first public outing after his father's second baby news.

The 51-year-old billionaire tycoon was seen stepping out of his vehicle on Wednesday, clad in a button-down shirt and suit in photos obtained by The New York Post.

His dad, Errol Musk, made headlines the very next day by announcing that he welcomed a daughter with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, three years ago in 2019.