Elon Musk's Father Had Second Child With 35-Year-Old Stepdaughter

According to Errol, he and his stepdaughter – Jana Bezuidenhout – had a daughter together in 2019. The birth of their daughter came one year after the birth of their son, Elliot Rush, 5, in 2018.

"I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters,” Errol told the outlet during the shocking interview. “She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up.”

"She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it's pretty obvious you know,” Elon’s dad continued. "She wasn't planned. But I mean, we were living together. [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.”