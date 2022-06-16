Aliens, Remote Work & His Twitter Takeover! All Of The Bombshells From Elon Musk's Q&A With Employees

"I think it's essential to have free speech and for people to be able to communicate freely," Musk said.

"There's freedom of speech and freedom of reach," he reportedly added about his point of view on the topic, revealing there's a fine line that he does not wish to cross.

"I think people should be allowed to say pretty outrageous things that are in the bounds of the law but that don't get amplified and don't get a ton of reach," Musk continued, per CNN.

Others showed concern over job stability. "Right now, costs exceed revenue. That's not a great situation," he said.