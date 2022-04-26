Twitter Fears Angry Employees Will Sabotage Platform Following Elon Musk's Buyout Of Company

“POV: You asked me why El*n M*sk is buying 9.2% of Tw*tter and getting a board seat is bad,” software engineer Addison Howenstine recently wrote using asterisks to make the post harder to search for, “and I'm explaining why this was clearly not his end goal and things will certainly get worse and potentially be dangerous for democracy and global affairs.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Twitter employees initially freaked out earlier this month when the multi-billionaire SpaceX founder was set to be named a company board member and majority shareholder.

Now, with Musk scheduled to become Twitter’s CEO in six months, the social media platform’s employees are freaking out even more because the “free speech absolutist” is set to not only implement a series of substantial changes, but he is also expected to take a laxer approach to moderating the social media site.