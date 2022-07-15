Marjorie Taylor Greene Says AOC Should 'Thank' The Harasser Who Called Her His 'Favorite Big Booty Latina'

"AOC! My favorite big booty Latina!" Stein shouted in the clip – which AOC has since taken down from social media. "I love you AOC. You're my favorite."

"She wants to kill babies,” Stein continued, referencing AOC’s pro-choice stance regarding women’s abortion right, “but she's still beautiful."

"You look very beautiful in that dress,” the sexual harasser added. “You look very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC. That's my favorite big booty Latina."