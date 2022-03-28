'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson's Wife Files For Divorce After More Than 20 Years Of Marriage

"It's unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false,” the actor’s representative said at the time of the investigation into the woman’s claims. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim."

Months later, in September of the same year, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office ultimately chose not to press charges against the Kangaroo Jack actor because there was a lack of evidence to corroborate the alleged victim’s claims.

Anthony and Alvina first met when they were both attending Howard University in 1989 before getting married on their 10-year anniversary in September 1999.