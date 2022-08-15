What Dr. Oz Is Hiding From The Campaign Trail: Wannabe Senator Trapped In Bitter Court War With His Own Sister Over Millions

Dr. Mehmet Oz has been trapped in a bitter family feud with his own sister for several months, who accused the TV medicine man of refusing to cough up the $15k-a-month rent he’s collecting from two luxury Manhattan condos purchased by their late father, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Nazlim Oz, who lives in Turkey, accused her TV star brother of owing her cash and bank statements connected to swanky properties Mehemet manages at 40 East 94th Street and 415 East 54th Street, which are estimated to be worth a combined $10 million.