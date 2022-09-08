Sharp-Tongued Dr. Oz Blasts Political Rival For 'Dodging' Debates, Claims It's 'Insulting' To Pennsylvania Voters

Fetterman, who leading Dr. Oz in the polls, shot back by stating, "We’re absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz, and that was really always our intent to do that."

"It was just simply only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of the stroke, the auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to work that out."

"We’re just exploring that," he said of the closed captioning. "I have every ability to talk about all of these issues and have a full debate. And that’s really just the one lingering issue of the stroke — that some of my hearing was damaged a little bit, but it’s continuing to get better and better and better every day."

Fetterman didn’t provide an exact date but estimated the prime-time television smackdown will occur in October.