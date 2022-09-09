Frail Queen Elizabeth Was 'Paralyzed By Pain' But Put On 'A Brave Face' Before Leaving Legacy To Prince Charles

Later that month, Elizabeth tested positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The monarch was said to be experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" but expected to continue "light duties" at Windsor as she recovered.

When the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza rolled around, Elizabeth was not able to attend all the events during the four-day affair, but was still all smiles when she returned to the palace balcony to wave to her supporters one more time before the weekend ended.

Even in her final days, Elizabeth tried her best to stay on top of her duties, meeting with Liz Truss on Tuesday and formally transferring power to the new Prime Minister.