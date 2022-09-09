Sip, Sip, Hooray! Queen Elizabeth's 'USED' Teabag Smuggled Out Of Windsor Castle Listed For $12k After Her 70-Year Reign

Hours later, however, that particular listing was taken down. Meanwhile, other items have been selling out like wildfire as enthusiasts rush to score their own memorabilia.

Another sought-after item up for grabs is a hand-signed 1959 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip poster, selling for $15,000 amid news of the monarch's death.

There's also a vintage letter that Elizabeth signed mourning the passing of her late father, which is currently listed at $7,500.

"This is the original which Elizabeth hand-signed and the Royal Printer used to create the facsimiles," according to the listing on eBay. "Almost certainly one of the first signatures Elizabeth ever signed as a sitting Monarch. Signed on black bordered mourning stationery with the Buckingham Palace coat of arms at the top."