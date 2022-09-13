Tristan Thompson Flirts With Ex Khloé Kardashian After Attending Same Star-Studded Birthday Bash

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told Elle about being a proud mom of two. "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much," she continued.

In addition to their kids, Tristan also shares a son Theo, 8 months, with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols and is dad to son Prince, 5, shared with ex Jordan Craig.

Khloé and Tristan last split in June 2021 after weathering a series of his cheating scandals.