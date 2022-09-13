Tristan Thompson Flirts With Ex Khloé Kardashian After Attending Same Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Tristan Thompson was caught flirting with ex Khloé Kardashian on social media hours after attending Beyoncé's star-studded birthday bash, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Good American CEO sent pulses racing by sharing a series of snaps from the lavish soirée held in Bel-Air, showing herself dripping in silver.
She rocked a sparkling two-piece couture set from designer Celia Kritharioti for the special occasion, putting her trim figure on full display for selfies and red-hot snaps with sister Kim Kardashian and longtime friend La La Anthony.
After spotting her solo shots, RadarOnline.com can confirm the NBA star hit the heart button.
Tristan showed up to the party with Drake, clad in a patterned yellow and black shirt that he left unbuttoned to show off his chain and chest tattoos paired with shiny pants.
Kris Jenner, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset, and Vanessa Bryant are just a few of the other famous faces that were in attendance.
Just last month, Khloé spoke out after welcoming her second child — a baby boy — with Tristan via surrogate post-split.
"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told Elle about being a proud mom of two. "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."
"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much," she continued.
In addition to their kids, Tristan also shares a son Theo, 8 months, with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols and is dad to son Prince, 5, shared with ex Jordan Craig.
Khloé and Tristan last split in June 2021 after weathering a series of his cheating scandals.
A source previously told E! News that she kept their baby #2 news under wraps for as long as possible "to protect surrogate privacy and safety and to protect her mental health from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."
Last year, the reality star revealed how she cordially coparented with Tristan despite going through their fair share of hardships together.
She dished, "There are days that are definitely more trying, bumpy and turbulent but you never speak poorly about someone that you have a child with or even an ex at all, like at some point you chose to be in that relationship and at some point, there was love and respect, so why can't we at least find a common ground somewhere."