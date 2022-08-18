Tristan Thompson Still Hasn't Met His 8-Month-Old Son Theo With Ex Marlee Nichols, Finally Started Coughing Up Support

Tristan Thompson has finally started paying his ex-fling Maralee Nichols monthly child support but the ex-NBA star has yet to set up the first meeting with his 8-month-old, Radar has learned.

Sources close to the situation said he's never met his son Theo despite the 31-year-old ex of Khloé Kardashian saying in January that he looked forward to amicably raising the kid with Maralee.