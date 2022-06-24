Federal Prosecutors Call For Nicki Minaj's Husband, Kenneth Petty, To Serve 15 Months In Prison For Failing To Register As Offender

Most recently, Hough accused both Minaj and Petty of offering her $500,000 to recant her past allegations against Petty. When Hough allegedly refused to recant her statements, she said the couple showed up at her home and pressured her further.

“As any wife would do in that situation, I told her that I had been informed that she wanted to speak with me about taking back her accusation,” Minaj said in court regarding the alleged incident.

“I never offered her any money and I never threatened her,” the Starships singer added. “While [Hough] never asked me directly for a payoff to change her story, she did so indirectly by telling me that the indictment against my husband was a ‘big problem’ for him and for me."