'Wonder Woman!' Johnny Depp's Powerhouse Attorney Praised For Rushing To Help Elderly Man Who 'Collapsed' Mid-Flight Ahead Of Final Bid To Settle Case

Vasquez wasted no time when the man, said to be in his 70s, collapsed and hit his head, Radar has learned. He apparently fell down as he walked past her and her bodyguard in first class.

Passengers told TMZ that she then reached out to her doctor brother-in-law and he helped out over the phone while her bodyguard offered up his Apple watch to monitor the man's heart rate.

After everything calmed down, Vasquez received a bottle of Merlot and champagne from a flight attendant, who praised the lawyer for helping out.