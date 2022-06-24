She's In Charge! Angelina Jolie Takes Director's Chair, Back At Work In Rome As Wine Fight With Brad Pitt Heats Up

Hayek looked deep in thought while puffing away with curlers in her hair. Without Blood is based on a bestselling novel about the brutality of war and a young girl's quest for healing.

"I'm honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book — with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice," Jolie said about the project.