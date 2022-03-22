Angelina Jolie Not Stressing Over Brad Pitt Lawsuit, Actress Spotted Shopping With Teenage Daughter Vivienne Amid Winery Legal Woes
Angelina Jolie isn't stressing about her finances amid the legal woes with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The actress — whose net worth sits around $120 million — is too busy taking their teenage daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, out shopping!
Clearly not strapped for cash despite being hit with a lawsuit by her ex over their one-time joint winery, Angelina looked ready to plunk down some money on their 13-year-old.
The 46-year-old Maleficent actress and Vivienne appeared thick as thieves as they shopped until they dropped at The Grove on Monday. Walking around the Los Angeles outdoor shopping mall with their arms around each other, Angelina and her daughter looked happy being in each other's company.
The actress-turned-humanitarian kept it casual for their shopping day, wearing a tight and gray long-sleeved shirt that she tucked into a beige high-waisted skirt. Accessorizing the look with a tan-colored belt, black ballet flats, and a dark-colored purse, Angelina wore a mask but it didn't keep her protected from nearby photographers.
Despite capturing her mother-daughter day on camera, the director didn't seem bothered by the shutterbugs — neither did Vivienne, who's grown up in front of the public.
Vivienne is Angelina and Brad's biological child, as is her twin Knox and Shiloh, 15. The Academy Award-winning actor also plays dad to her three adopted kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17, although it's not quite known how involved he is in their lives.
Angelina and Vivienne's outing comes just weeks after Brad hit her with a lawsuit, accusing her of unloading her shares in their famous french winery to a Russian oligarch without his permission.
As Radar reported, the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor, 58, claimed he's the one who made Chateau Miraval in Correns, France, famous. Brad said he invested a ton of money when they purchased the winery in 2008.
He alleged that Angelina failed to stick with their original agreement that neither could sell their shares without the other's approval. He's pissed she sold hers to Tenute del Mondo without his approval.
The company is part of the Stoli Group, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.
Brad doesn't just want Angelina to take accountability, he wants the judge to reverse the deal — and, of course, he also wants his ex to pay damages.