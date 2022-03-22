Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm
Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations.
The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
Khloé, who was dressed in workout gear, smiled from ear to ear as she held 3-year-old True’s hand and walked toward her luxury car.
The Revenge Body star flaunted her fit figure in a black gym set after fans on social media were outspoken about a recent Good American shoot she did, where KoKo was rocking a skin-tight nude bodysuit.
“Lets see the [un]-edited photo [though],” one fan griped. “I don’t think this [could] be photoshopped anymore,” another social media user argued, as a third chimed in to agree with the other claims, writing, “There is something wayyyyyy off about this photoshop job.”
Meanwhile, others took a passionate position in support of Khloé following her previous unedited bikini photo controversy, which made headlines in April 2021.
“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” she wrote via Instagram after a swimsuit-clad photo of herself was wiped from the internet. “As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”
Khloé will soon be returning to the small screen on her family's new Hulu series following the season 20 finale of KUWTK.
The reality star said fans can expect to see the highs and lows in her life, as well as the latest paternity scandal surrounding off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True. The exes welcomed True in April 2018.
“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” Khloé told Variety in a 2022 interview. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”