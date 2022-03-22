Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.

Khloé, who was dressed in workout gear, smiled from ear to ear as she held 3-year-old True’s hand and walked toward her luxury car.