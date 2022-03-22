Frail-Looking Liza Minnelli Spotted In Wheelchair During Rare Sighting Just Days After Actress' 76th Birthday

Liza Minnelli was recently spotted in a rare sighting grabbing a bite to eat with her longtime friend George Hamilton, and although the two appeared to be having a wonderful time together just days after the actress’ 76th birthday, Minnelli was seen bound to a wheelchair for the duration of the dinner.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Cabaret actress was spotted for the first time in weeks on Monday night as she and Hamilton enjoyed a meal together at West Hollywood’s popular Il Piccolino restaurant.