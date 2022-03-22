Adult Film Legend Jenna Jameson 'Not Paralyzed,' Still Unable To Walk Without Help Two Months After Bizarre Hospitalization

Jenna Jameson is still unable to walk without assistance more than two months after her head-scratching health scare. The legendary adult film entertainer, who is now 47, is out of the hospital and back at home while attempting to recover following a bizarre incident that left her unable to use her legs.

Giving her followers an update on her current condition, Jameson revealed she is "not paralyzed," but she has lost a lot of muscle, which has forced her to depend on a walker.