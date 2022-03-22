​​'SATC' Reboot 'And Just Like That' Gets Renewed For Season 2 Amid Disturbing Chris Noth Allegations

It's back … And Just Like That. HBO Max has officially renewed the Sex and the City reboot for a second season.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” showrunner Michael Patrick King shared in a statement after its success. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

Radar was previously told the network may not green-light the series again following disturbing allegations of sexual assault against actor Chris Noth, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw’s recurring love interest Mr. Big, but it appears executives had a change of heart.