'SATC' Reboot 'And Just Like That' Gets Renewed For Season 2 Amid Disturbing Chris Noth Allegations
It's back … And Just Like That. HBO Max has officially renewed the Sex and the City reboot for a second season.
“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” showrunner Michael Patrick King shared in a statement after its success. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”
Radar was previously told the network may not green-light the series again following disturbing allegations of sexual assault against actor Chris Noth, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw’s recurring love interest Mr. Big, but it appears executives had a change of heart.
“Cast and crew members were all leaving their spring schedules open as they were sure they would be shooting again. However, suddenly all those conversations have gone silent,” sources told Radar in December 2021. “After Chris [Noth] and the negative critical response to the show, it is dead. There will be no more."
Noth’s character died in the reboot’s premiere, allowing the series to closely follow Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie, as well as Carrie’s closest friends Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt navigating NYC life in their 50s without pal Samantha Jones.
It appears the show’s producers reconsidered calling it a day after season 1 as they have a lot more in store for the coming episodes.
Last year, Noth found himself at the center of controversy after four women accused him of sexual abuse dating back to the 1990s. He has since denied the claims.
The Hollywood Reporter published claims of two women using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily a day before he was dropped by his talent agency in December 2021.
"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth fired back in a statement. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
Parker was said to be very upset by the claims and “heartbroken” over the ordeal. “She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position. It is not about the money, but rather her legacy," the source explained to Us Weekly. "Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”
"She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously. With great power comes great responsibility and although SJP knows this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down,” the insider continued, adding she was "blindsided" by the allegations.