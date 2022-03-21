Khloé Kardashian's Fans Call Her Out For 'Photoshop' After Seeing Latest Sultry Good American Promo

The KarJenners are no stranger to being accused of Photoshopping their images to be picture-perfect before sharing online. Back in April 2021, Khloé faced controversy over having an unedited bikini-clad photo of herself wiped from the internet after being praised for uploading the relatable snap.

KoKo later addressed the criticism and explained that she has struggled with insecurities for quite some time after growing up in the limelight.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” she captioned a video showing herself posing in front of the mirror. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” Khloé continued. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”