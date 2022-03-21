Doja Cat's Mom Files For Divorce From Singer's Estranged Father

Doja Cat’s mom has slapped her estranged husband with legal papers – nearly 27 years after they split.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s mom Deborah Sawyer has filed for divorce against Dumisani Dlamini. She lists the date of marriage as February 27, 1995.

The date of separation is listed as October 14, 1995. Doja (real name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) was born days later on October 21.