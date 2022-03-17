Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Enviable Abs After She's Spotted On A Date With Trey Songz — See The Jaw-Dropping Pic!

Following her split from Thompson — he cheated on her multiple times and fathered another child with Maralee Nichols — it seems like the TV personality is trying to find someone new.

According to an eyewitness, Kardashian was spotted out with singer Trey Songz at The Nice Guy recently. "It def is just them two together in a booth + her bodyguard," the insider spilled.

Apparently, the two go way back, as they were spotted making out in Las Vegas in 2016. "They weren't shy about it!" an eyewitness said of their PDA.