Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Enviable Abs After She's Spotted On A Date With Trey Songz — See The Jaw-Dropping Pic!
Tristan Thompson, who? After splitting with her baby daddy for good, Khloé Kardashian seems ready to dive back into the dating game. So much so, she took to Instagram on Thursday, March 17, to show off her enviable abs while she was at the gym.
The starlet, 37, who wore a matching blue sports bra and pants, flaunted her body at 5:55 a.m.
Following her split from Thompson — he cheated on her multiple times and fathered another child with Maralee Nichols — it seems like the TV personality is trying to find someone new.
According to an eyewitness, Kardashian was spotted out with singer Trey Songz at The Nice Guy recently. "It def is just them two together in a booth + her bodyguard," the insider spilled.
Apparently, the two go way back, as they were spotted making out in Las Vegas in 2016. "They weren't shy about it!" an eyewitness said of their PDA.
Kardashian has had a tough few years — she and Thompson first split in 2018 after rumors swirled that he was cheating on her. Then, it was revealed that Kylie Jenner's former bestie Jordyn Woods had a fling with the athlete, which caused them to breakup once again.
The blonde beauty and Thompson decided to work things out and got back together amid the pandemic. However, Thompson broke her trust again when it was confirmed that he was the father of Nichols' 3-month-old son, Theo Thompson.
Though he originally denied the rumors, he later owned up and apologized to the mom-of-one.
"Khloé, you don't deserve this," his statement read. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Now, Kardashian is doing better than ever — and she's ready to meet Mr. Right! "She feels a sense of relief and excitement to move on to the next chapter, and is open to what the future holds," an insider revealed. "Khloé is a really optimistic person and knows she will find love again."