'I Want All My Money!' Ailing Wendy Williams Rips Wells Fargo Bank For Freezing Her Account In New Fiery Interview

The bank alleged that Williams "is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation" — a statement she denied.

Williams' lawyer said that the "inability to access her financial assets has caused her to be in breach of ongoing financial obligations."

Wells Fargo filed another letter, which said they are "concerned about [Williams'] situation and want to reiterate our desire to be heard if the Court intends to consider [Williams'] attempt to re-litigate the issue of a TRO."

The firm also hopes "that the Guardianship Part will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams'] affairs are being properly handled pending the applications before Your Honor and in the Guardianship Part."