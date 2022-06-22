Brad Pitt Has Recurring Nightmare He's Being Stabbed, Stopped Drinking After Angelina Jolie Filed For Divorce

"For a solid four or five years there, the most predominant dream I would experience would be getting jumped and stabbed," the Fight Club actor revealed in a recent interview with GQ.

Rattling off all the scary scenarios, Pitt explained, "It would always be at night, in the dark, and I would be walking down a sidewalk in a park or along a boardwalk and as I’d pass under an Exorcist-like street lamp, someone would jump out of the abyss and stab me in the ribs. Or I’d notice I was being followed and then another flanked me and I realized I was trapped, and they meant me grave harm. Or being chased through a house with a kid I’d help escape but got pinned in on the deck—and stabbed. Always stabbed."