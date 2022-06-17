Dancing Queen! Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Teen Daughter Shiloh Busts A Move, Dances Off Her Parents' Bitter Custody Drama
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's teenage daughter proved she could keep up with the best of them when she busted a move in dance class — and she was caught on video!
Shiloh has been taking dance classes at Millennium Dance Complex located in Studio City, California, and she didn't miss a beat during her routine to Doja Cat's new song Vegas.
The clip showing Angelina and Brad's 16-year-old daughter dancing has gone viral. Millennium is known for taping its classes. Los Angeles-based choreographer Hamilton Evans posted the footage on his social media this week.
Wearing a baggy Beatles t-shirt, Shiloh paired the look with loose-fitting pants and sneakers.
Showcasing her impressive skills, Brangelina's kid went fresh-faced without makeup and tied her hair up in a messy bun for class. Shiloh usually stays out of the spotlight, but her attitude changed as soon as the music and lights turned on.
The teenager didn't shy away from the camera, making eye contact while feeling the song.
This isn't the first time her dance moves have been showcased online. Another video made the rounds recently, showing Shiloh feeling herself while dancing to Lizzo's hit, About Damn Time.
It appears Brangelina's child has found an outlet amid her parents' messy custody feud and their battle over wine.
The exes have been locked in a never-ending custody fight over their four minor children — Zahara, 17, Shiloh, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 13. They also share two adult sons — Maddox, 20, and Pax, 18.
As Radar reported, Pitt was initially granted joint custody of their kids, but that changed when the judge was disqualified for failing to disclose his business relationships with the actor's lawyers.
Following that blunder, Pitt was shut down in his attempt to get the California Supreme Court to intervene in their case. The Once Upon A Time actor isn't just feuding with his ex-wife over custody.
The two are also battling it out over their famous wine company, Chateau Miraval.
Pitt sued Jolie in February, accusing her of unloading her shares in their french winery to a Russian oligarch without his permission. He alleged that Jolie failed to stick with their original agreement that neither could sell their shares without the other's approval.
Pitt even brought Vladimir Putin into the fight.