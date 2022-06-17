'A Travesty!' Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Slams Daytime Show's 'Unceremonious Departure' WITHOUT Her

"I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved," he told Entertainment Tonight amid his lawsuit against the company and its founders.

Williams' show has been on the air for nearly 14 years and 13 seasons. Plus, she has a loyal fan-following and is worthy of a more appropriate exit, he argued.

"It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done," Hunter added. "There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn't happen."