Embattled 'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett DEFENDS Innocence, Reveals He Gained 'Clarity' From 6-Day Jail Stint

"God. And my family," Smollett said about what he focused on while locked up. "I fasted for six-and-a-half days."

The actor said his lawyer lied about his reason behind the fast, confirming that "I wasn't fasting for lent, I was fasting because that's what we do in my family."

"I have never in my life, at least in my adult life, been as clear of mind as I was for those six and a half days," he shared. "There was a part where they told me that I was getting out. Lord knows I wanted to get out."