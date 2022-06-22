Cut Me My Check! Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex Maria Shriver Gets Half Of Actor's Retirement Accounts In Divorce Settlement
Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife Maria Shriver walked away from their marriage with half of the famous actor's retirement accounts.
The former Hollywood power couple finally settled their divorce in December 2021 after the two dragged it out for over a decade.
Maria filed for divorce from the Terminator star in 2011 after finding out that her husband had an affair with their former housekeeper Mildred Baena. The extramarital relationship resulted in Arnold having a love child named Joseph.
The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before they walked down the aisle in 1986.
At the time of the divorce, Arnold and Maria had two minor sons Patrick and Christopher. They agreed to split custody of the two which made the issue of child support moot. They also agreed Arnold would keep the Brentwood estate they lived in during their marriage.
Maria did demand her cheating husband pay her monthly spousal support and believed she was entitled to half the estate.
The terms of the divorce settlement have been kept under wraps but Radar has obtained bombshell court documents that reveal Maria walked away with a nice chunk of change.
In a newly obtained court filing, Arnold revealed Maria will recieve 50% of his Screen Actor's Guild - producer's pension plan. The document states Maria is entitled to half of the money that was earned from when they got married in 1986 through the 2011 divorce.
Maria will receive a monthly check for her cut and if Arnold passes away she will be entitled to the full 100%. The order does not allow Maria to ask for retroactive payments.
Arnold also agreed to give Maria a cut of his AFTRA Retirement Plan while she also agreed to give Arnold half of her retirement accounts.
Both agreed to pay any taxes due and not drag the other back to court over the matter.
After the split, Arnold moved on to various girlfriends and is currently dating a woman named Heather Milligan. Maria has not had a public relationship since the divorce was filed.