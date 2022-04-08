Jussie Smollett Releases Song After Jail Release: 'Think I'm Stupid Enough To Kill My Reputation?'

Empire actor Jussie Smollett dropped a new song titled Thank You God chock-full of lyrics revealing how he feels about his court case.

"It's like they're hell-bent on not solving the crime / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that's straight taking lives / But turn around and act like I'm the one that killed the strides / Maybe we stick together," Smollett, 39, sang on the emotional track, in which he further claims his innocence. "I can't be mad / Take my ego out / Some people searching for fame / Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this ... this ain't that situation / You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation?"