Jussie Smollett's Brother Believes Actor Being Gay Affected Criminal Case

In an interview with REVOLT TV, Jussie's brother Jake Smollett gave his opinion on the black community at large after his brother's sentencing. "Our community (referring to the black community) innately has a lot of homophobia in it, and they leveraged that fact," he continued. "They knew ultimately that Jussie was not gonna get the same type of support as if he was a straight black man."

He believes that Jussie wouldn't have been convicted, let alone sentenced, if he wasn't out, "I find it very difficult to believe that it would've ever gotten this far if Jussie was a straight black man ... Celebrities, common people, everyone, we need to think about the fact that literally society at large failed him."